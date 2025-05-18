Sourav Ganguly hopes talks between CAB and BCCI will bring the IPL 2025 final to Eden Gardens. Despite protests and security concerns clouding the venue decision, Ganguly remains optimistic about Kolkata hosting the high-stakes match.

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is hopeful that Cricket Association of Bengal will succeed in its discussion with the Indian cricket board to bring the IPL 2025 final to iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

The IPL 2025 was resumed after a week suspension, with the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 18. However, the clash was abandoned without a toss due to persistent rain in Bengaluru. As per the revised schedule for remaining matches of the ongoing IPL season, the league stage will conclude on May 27, and the playoffs will begin on May 29, with Qualifier 1.

The IPL 2025 final will take place on June 3, pushed back from the originally scheduled date of May 25. However, the BCCI have not finalized the venues for the playoffs. The board scrapped Eden Gardens as the venue for the title clash despite it being originally considered. Additionally, Kolkata was not selected among six venues where the remaining matches of the tournament will take place. Due to security concerns after cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, the BCCI decided to reduce the number of venues for remaining matches.

Sourav Ganguly hopeful of IPL 2025 final at Eden Gardens

Speaking at the event, Sourav Ganguly stated that Cricket Association Bengal (CAB) were still in a conversation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the possibility of having the IPL 2025 final at the Eden Gardens Stadium. Though Ganguly admitted that it is not easy to shift the final to Kolkata, but hopeful of getting things sorted out.

“No, no, we’re trying—talking to the BCCI,” Ganguly said at the All India Invitation Inter-School Regatta event

“Is it that easy to shift the final? It’s Eden’s Playoffs, and I’m sure everything will be sorted. I’m very hopeful.”

Kolkata was originally picked as the host for the IPL 2025 final as Kolkata Knight Riders were the champions of the previous IPL season. Traditionally, winners of the previous IPL season are given the privilege of hosting the final in the following edition, which is why Kolkata was initially considered as the venue for the IPL 2025 final.

The last time Kolkata hosted the IPL final was in 2015 as Kolkata Knight Riders clinched the elusive title in the previous season.

Ganguly on protests by Kolkata people

After the reports emerged that Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to be host for the IPL 2025 final, there was a massive protest in Kolkata, demanding that the title clash should take place in the City of Joy as per the original schedule.

However, Sourav Ganguly downplayed the protest and added that the CAB has a good relationship with the BCCI.

“Protest doesn’t help much. BCCI has a very good relationship with the Cricket Association of Bengal,” Ganguly said.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have been knocked out of the IPL 2025 after their clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru was washed out due to rain in Bengaluru. Ajinkya Rahane-led will play their final match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, May 25.