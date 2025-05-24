Image Credit : Twitter

If Royal Challengers Bengaluru had won the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, they would have consolidated second spot on the points table. However, the three-time IPL finalists' defeat slipped them to the third spot. However, RCB still have another chance to finish in the top 2 and they need Chennai Super Kings' help to ensure two chances to qualify for the final. Currently, RCB have17 points from 13 matches.

Gujarat Titans have 18 points from 13 matches, and Punjab Kings have 17 points from 12 matches. Mumbai Indians have 16 points from 13 matches.