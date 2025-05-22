Image Credit : ANI

Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have sealed their spots for the IPL 2025 playoffs. The latest team to qualify for the playoffs is the five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who knocked out Delhi Capitals to clinch the fourth and final berth for the knockouts.

The ongoing IPL season is at its business end as the league stage is set to conclude on May 25 and the playoffs will begin on May 27, with Qualifier 1. Six teams, including the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals have been knocked out of the tournament.

With Mumbai Indians making it to the playoffs, the battle for the top-four finish officially came to an end. Now, the battle for the top-four is boiled down to a thrilling race for the top two spots, as GT, RCB, PBKS, and MI fight for an entry into Qualifier 1. Let’s take a look at how these four teams can finish in the top two.