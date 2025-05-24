RCB collapsed from a strong start in a 42-run loss to SRH while chasing 232. Despite good knocks from Salt and Kohli, the middle-order failure exposed form issues and raised concerns over injuries and the impact of returning players.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered their fourth defeat of the season with 42-run loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, May 23.

With a target of 232, RCB failed to chase down the target as they were bundled out for 189 in 19.5 overs. Phil Salt led the batting with a knock of 62 off 32 balls, while Virat Kohli contributed with innings 43 off 25 balls. Stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma chipped in with innings of 24 off 15 balls. However, their effort went in vain as the middle-order batters failed to complement the top-order momentum, crumbling under pressure and allowing Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers seize in the latter half of the innings.

For SRH, skipper Pat Cummins led the bowling attack with figures of 3/28 at an economy rate of 7. Eshan Malinga picked two wickets, while Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey and Nitish Kumar picked a wicket each.

RCB batting concerns in big time

Royal Challengers Bangalore seemed poised to effortlessly chase down Sunrisers Hyderabad's imposing 232. At 163-3 after 14 overs, with Virat Kohli and company at the crease, victory seemed within reach for RCB. With 69 runs needed from 36 balls, and Jitesh Sharma and Rajat Patidar batting, RCB looked dominant.

With big hitters like Romario Shepherd, Tim David, and Krunal Pandya still to come, defeat seemed improbable. However, Ishan Malinga's direct hit changed the game's momentum, dismissing Patidar. From 173-3, RCB's batting crumbled, eventually getting all out for 189. They lost 7 wickets for just 16 runs in 26 balls.

Sudden batting collapse left Kohli and Patidar in disbelief

This collapse was a stark contrast to RCB's powerful batting lineup and their aggressive performances throughout the season. Kohli and Patidar, watching from the dugout, were in disbelief. Returning after a 20-day break, RCB displayed a concerning lack of form in both bowling and batting, reminiscent of a team just starting their season.

Winning streaks build momentum, but so do losses and breaks. RCB surely doesn't want a repeat of their familiar late-season collapses. However, their performance against SRH raises concerns. The magnitude of the loss, coupled with other setbacks, is worrying.

SRH scored 71 runs in the powerplay, losing only two wickets. RCB struggled to contain their scoring rate, highlighting Josh Hazlewood's absence. His replacement, Lungi Ngidi, conceded 51 runs in four overs. Hazlewood's versatility and ability to bowl in all phases of the game were sorely missed.

The Aussie pacer had taken 18 wickets in ten matches with an excellent economy rate. While reports suggest he might return from injury, RCB needs a solution if he doesn't. Adding to their woes are the continued poor performances of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suyash Sharma.

Injury concerns over Tim David and Rajat Patidar add to RCB's woes

Another blow came with Tim David's hamstring injury while fielding. He struggled to run when he came out to bat. David's finishing abilities and 185 strike rate have been crucial to RCB's success. His availability for future matches remains uncertain.

Further complicating matters are the return of Jacob Bethley and the absence of Devdutt Padikkal. Mayank Agarwal, filling in at number three, disappointed. While the break benefited captain Patidar, he hasn't fully regained match fitness and only batted against SRH. The inconsistency of Patidar and Jitesh Sharma is another concern.

Phil Salt's return and batting performance offer some solace for RCB. Kohli's continued excellence cannot be overlooked. Jitesh acknowledged that defeat exposes weaknesses, and RCB has a list to address. Regrouping and finding their rhythm is crucial for their progress.