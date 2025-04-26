Image Credit : ANI

This wasn’t the typical stoic Dhoni brushing aside failures with measured optimism. It was the voice of a man seeing the walls closing in.

Despite fielding a mix of exciting young talent and experienced campaigners, CSK have struggled to click as a unit. The Chepauk surface, often their fortress, has offered little refuge this season. The confidence in the batting order is shaken, and the famed depth that once defined CSK is now a distant memory.

"Yes, second innings there was a bit of help. Our spinners, the quality was there and they were bowling in the right areas, but we were 15-20 runs short," Dhoni admitted, indicating a systemic failure more than just one-off errors.