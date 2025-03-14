IPL 2025: Ex-India batter wants THIS forgotten star to make national comeback, calls it 'biggest opportunity'

Read Full Gallery

Aakash Chopra believes IPL 2025 is a crucial opportunity for 'forgotten' Indian star to make a Team India comeback.

Image Credit: Twitter/BCCI



Former India captain turned cricket commentator Aakash Chopra picked a player whom he wanted to make a Team India comeback with his performance in the upcoming IPL season. The IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on March 22, with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. The 18th of the Indian Premier League is an opportunity for domestic cricketers to showcase their talent on the biggest stage and knock on the door of BCCI selectors. However, there are certain players who will aim to make a Team India comeback by performing consistently in the IPL 2025. One such player who will take this opportunity to knock on the door of BCCI selectors is Ishan Kishan. Ishan Kishan will ply his trade for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 after he was released by Mumbai Indians, ending his six-year association with five-time Champions. The 26-year-old was picked by SRH for 11.25 crore at the IPL 2025 Auction. Former India opener Akash Chopra believes that Ishan has the opportunity to make a Team India comeback.

Image Credit: ANI

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra stated that Ishan Kishan completely disappeared from the radar of BCCI selectors despite his efforts in domestic cricket, adding that IPL is ‘biggest opportunity’ for him to make Team India comeback. “The biggest opportunity is for Ishan Kishan. For whatever reason, he has just completely disappeared from the radar. It seems like no one is talking about him or understanding his importance. He even went and played the Ranji Trophy, and scored runs there, he is doing everything, but no one is even talking about him.” he said.

Image Credit: ANI

Ishan Kishan has been out of the reckoning of Team India, especially in white-ball cricket ever since he was removed from BCCI central contract list for players. The wicketkeeper-batter was removed from the central contract after he did not adhere to the board’s directive to participate in domestic cricket, especially in Ranji Trophy in January 2024. Ishan Kishan played all formats of domestic cricket, but still he has never been on the radar of BCCI selectors. Ishan Kishan had a good series in Vijay Hazare Trophy last year, amassing 316 runs, including a century, at an average of 45.14 in seven matches. However, he was not picked for the ODI series against England and Champions Trophy 2025. Also read: IPL 2025: When will injured Jasprit Bumrah be fit to play for Mumbai Indians? Expected comeback REVEALED

Image Credit: ANI

Aakash Chopra reminded that Ishan Kishan is one of the five Indian batters after Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virender Sehwag, and Sachin Tendulkar to score a double century in the history of ODI cricket. “He has got an ODI double-century. How many people have scored a double century in ODIs, and this guy has done that? This guy can hit sixes and change gears and bat," former India added.

Image Credit: ANI

Ishan Kishan registered his maiden ODI double century in December 2022 against Bangladesh, smashing 210 runs off 131 balls in Chattogram. He was the fastest batter to score an ODI double ton, achieving the milestone in just 126 balls, surpassing former West Indies batter all-time record of 138 balls to 200. Thereafter, Kishan struggled to cement his place in the playing XI. He was part of the India squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup but never got an opportunity to play a single as KL Rahul preferred as first-choice wicketkeeper. Also read: IPL 2025: Shubman Gill to Yashasvi Jaiswal - 5 players who can break Virat Kohli's 973 runs record

Image Credit: ANI

Ishan Kishan’s last appearance for Team India was in December 2023 during the T20I series against South Africa. He withdrew from the ODI series due to fatigue after being on the road throughout 2023. Since Shubman Gill was preferred as opener, Ishan Kishan was out of the reckoning in the white-ball setup over the last couple of years. Ishan Kishan’s consistent performance in the IPL 2025 might lay the foundation for his return to the Indian squad, especially with the T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon.

