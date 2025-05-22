IPL 2025: 7 players who deserve a place in India squad ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026
The IPL 2025 is showcasing immense talent, with several players making a strong case for inclusion in India squad ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. From explosive batsmen to cunning bowlers, these players are proving their worth on the biggest stage.
Players deserve to be included in India T20I squad
The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is witnessing several young and talented players showcasing their talent and prowess with bat and ball. The players are not only making a strong case for themselves in the league, but also emerging as among the contenders for a spot in the India squad ahead of the T20 World Cup, which will take place in India next year.
Here are seven players who should get a place in India T20I squad
1. Sai Sudharsan
Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan is in a blazing form in the ongoing IPL season as he is currently leading run-getter with 617 runs, including a century and five fifties, at an average of 56.09 in 12 matches. For the third consecutive season, Sudharsan amassed over 350+ and in the last season, he was the highest run-getter for Gujarat Titans.
The 22-year-old is an aggressive top-order batter who can anchor the innings and forge a partnership with ease, adapting to different match situations. Sudharsan played one T20I match for India against Zimbabwe in 2024, but it’s time for him to get a long run in the format, given his form and consistency. Sudharsan can be groomed as the reliable top-order option for the future.
2. Prabhsimran Singh
Another player who deserves a spot is none other than Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh. The 28-year-old has been a consistent performer for PBKS, aggregating over 300 runs for three seasons on the trot. He is currently the second-leading run-getter for Punjab Kings, amassing 458 runs, including four fifties, at an average of 38.16 in 12 matches.
He is an attacking batter who can bring stability to the top-order with his ability to take on pacers early in the powerplay and rotate strike effectively against spin, making him a valuable addition to the India T20I squad ahead of the T20 World Cup. He had a decent outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, amassing 207 runs at an average of 34.50 in 6 matches.
3. Priyansh Arya
The young batter from Delhi has been hogging spotlight with his brilliant performances in the ongoing IPL season, After his successful season in Delhi T20 League and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Priyansh Arya carried on his momentum and consistency into the IPL 2025, where he is currently the third-leading run-getter for Punjab Kings, amassing 356 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 29.67 in 12 matches.
This is debut IPL season and Priyansh Arya has already made a strong case for national selection with his fearless strokeplay, composure under pressure, and ability to accelerate innings in the middle overs. He can be groomed as the future top-order batter for India.
4. Prasidh Krishna
Prasidh Krishna made a brilliant comeback to the IPL after missing two seasons due to injuries. After being signed by Gujarat Titans, the Karnataka pacer is on a comeback track as he is currently the leading wicket-taker of the IPL 2025, scalping 21 wickets at an average of 17.57 and an economy rate of 7.85 in 12 matches.
Karnataka pacer has been varying his pace beautifully, he is able to bowl at right length making batters difficult to judge the ball. Krishna has played only 5 T20Is for India and his last appearance came in 2023. Given his form and consistency in IPL 2025, Prasidh Krishna has made a strong case for a recall to India’s T20I squad.
5. Ayush Badoni
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Ayush Badoni’s name is not often being talked about, but he is one of the talented T20 players in India. In the inaugural season of the Delhi Premier T20 League, Badoni was the second highest run-getter with 522 runs, including a century and 4 fifties, at an average of 58.00 in 8 matches. He carried his form into the ongoing IPL season, amassing 329 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 32.90 in 12 matches.
He did well in the previous season as well, scoring 235 runs in 14 matches. He is an aggressive middle-order batter, who can step up for the team in crucial situations and bring in stability, making him a strong contender for a middle-order role in India’s T20I squad ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.
6. Sai Kishore
Another player that can be considered to be picked into India's T20I squad ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 is Gujarat Titans spinner Sai Kishore. Kishore has been one of the standout performers for the GT as he is currently the second-leading wicket-taker for the side in the IPL 2025, picking 15 wickets at an average of 19.60 and an economy rate of 8.77 in 12 matches.
Kishore has been a reliable bowler for GT in the middle overs, consistently applying pressure with his tight lines and subtle variations. His right-arm orthodox spin offers variety to India’s bowling attack and his recent performance makes a strong case for inclusion in the T20I squad as a backup ahead of the T20 World Cup.
7. Yash Dayal
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer has been one of the most improved bowlers in two IPL seasons. After being smashed by Rinku Singh for five sixes on the trot while playing for Gujarat Titans in 2023 Dayal has shown remarkable mental resilience and bounced back strongly, transforming himself as a death-over specialist for RCB. He was the highest wicket-taker for RCB in IPL 2024, with 15 wickets in 14 matches. In the ongoing IPL season, the 27-year-old is among the stand out performers for the team, scalping 10 wickets in 11 matches.
Dayal has bowled in crunch situations and delivered with precision, often restricting opposition’s batting flow with slower deliveries, which was evident in the final over thriller against Chennai Super Kings. It’s time that Yash Dayal gets a much-deserved opportunity in the India T20I team.