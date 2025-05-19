ENG vs IND: 5 Indian players who could make their Test debuts in England tour
With several retirements, India's Test squad is in transition. This article highlights five promising players who could make their Test debut in the upcoming England series, slated to take place on June 20.
Potential Test debutants in England tour
Team India will travel to England for the five-match Test series, starting on June 20. The BCCI selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar is expected to announce at the end of this week, along with unveiling a new Test captain.
Last week, the BCCI selectors announced India A squad for two four-day matches against England Lions, starting on May 30. After retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket, and Ravichandran Ashwin from International cricket, the team management and selectors are focusing on grooming the next generation of red-ball specialists to fill the skills gap in the squad
As India set to announce the squad for the England tour, here are five potential players who could make their Test debuts in the five-match Test series.
1. Abhimanyu Easwaran
Abhimanyu Easwaran has been toiling hard in domestic cricket for several seasons, for Bengal and India A. The veteran Bengal received his maiden India call-up for the Test series against Australia last year and was set to replace Rohit Sharma as an opener for the Perth opener when the former India captain was on paternity leave. However, Devdutt Padikkal was preferred over Easwaran due to his poor performance in India A outing against Australia in two four-day games ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Abhimanyu has been a regular member of India A and has travelled to West Indies, South Africa, England, and Australia in the last couple of years. The 29-year-old will be leading India A in the two four-day matches against England Lions and a strong showing could earn him a well deserved Test debut in the England Tour. In his first-class career, Abhimanyu Easwaran has amassed 7674 runs, including 27 centuries and 29 fifties, at an average of 48.87 in 101 matches.
2. Tanush Kotian
Mumbai all-rounder Harsha Dubey had a decent season in Ranji Trophy 2024/25, where he picked 23 wickets and scored 314 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 34 in six matches. Kotian has been named in the India squad for the England tour. He will be closely monitored by selectors and team management during the India A matches against England Lions.
Tanush Kotian was picked as a replacement for Ravichandran Ashwin in the India squad for the remaining series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He is considered successor to the veteran Indian off-spinner. Kotian can be included as an extra spin bowling all-rounder option and his strong showing in the India A matches against England Lions could earn him a Test call-up. In his first-class career, Tanush has aggregated 1809 runs, including two centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 42.06 and picked 112 wickets, including 6 four-wicket hauls and 3 fifers, at an economy rate of 3.30 in 37 matches.
3. Sai Sudharsan
Tamil Nadu cricketer Sai Sudharsan has been making buzz with his consistent performance in the ongoing IPL season for Gujarat Titans. The 22-year-old is reportedly considered for selection in the India squad for the Test series against England as a backup opener following Test retirement of Rohit Sharma. Sudharsan has been included in India A for the England Lions and if continues his red-hot form, he could be in line for Test debut in the England series.
Sai Sudharsan has a good record in his first-class career, amassing 1957 runs, including 7 centuries and 5 fifties, at an average of 39.93 in 29 matches. Sudharsan also had County stints with Sussex which helped him adapt to English conditions, allowing him to sharpen his technique and skills with Dukes Ball. In the IPL 2025, Sai Sudharsan has amassed 617 runs, including a fifty and five fifties, at an average of 56.09 in 12 matches.
4. Anshul Kamboj
Another player who could be in line to make his Test debut is Anshul Kamboj, who grabbed the national headlines when he picked all 10 wickets in an innings for Haryana against Kerala in Ranji Trophy match. Kamboj had a good Ranji Trophy season, picking 34 wickets at an average of 13.79 and an economy rate of 2.80 in six matches. He has been picked in India A squad for the two four-day matches against England lions.
Anshul Kamboj can not only deliver with ball but also bat a bit in the lower order of the batting line-up, The 24-year-old can be included as a pace-bowling all-rounder option and could make it to the playing XI if Shardul Thakur or Nitish Kumar Reddy fails to deliver the results. In his first-class career, Kamboj has picked 74 wickets, including 10-wicket haul and two fifers, at an economy rate of 3.10 and scored 410 runs at an average of 14.64 in 22 matches. He is currently part of Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025, picking 6 wickets in 4 outings.
5. Arshdeep Singh
Punjab and Punjab Kings bowler Arshdeep Singh could be included in the India squad for the Test series against England, especially the need for a left-arm seamer in the England conditions. Arshdeep was not included in the India A squad for the England tour, but the team management and selectors are likely to be keeping close eye on his performance in the ongoing IPL season.
Arshdeep Singh could be a strategic inclusion in the India squad, given that Jasprit Bumrah might not play all the five matches of the England series due to fitness and workload management and the concern over Mohammed Shami’s form and fitness. Arshdeep has an experience of playing in England conditions during his County stints with Kent, which could be an added advantage for India. In the ongoing IPL season, Arshdeep has picked 16 wickets in 11 matches.