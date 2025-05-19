Image Credit : Getty

Team India will travel to England for the five-match Test series, starting on June 20. The BCCI selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar is expected to announce at the end of this week, along with unveiling a new Test captain.

Last week, the BCCI selectors announced India A squad for two four-day matches against England Lions, starting on May 30. After retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket, and Ravichandran Ashwin from International cricket, the team management and selectors are focusing on grooming the next generation of red-ball specialists to fill the skills gap in the squad

As India set to announce the squad for the England tour, here are five potential players who could make their Test debuts in the five-match Test series.