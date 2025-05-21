Image Credit : ANI

Even after Rajasthan Royals' IPL match ended, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's popularity continues to soar. In a candid conversation with his coach Rahul Dravid, he revealed receiving over 500 missed calls after scoring the century but is trying to stay focused.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was the star performer in the Royals' six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings as he led the side's 188-run chase with a brilliant knock of 57 off 33 balls at an impressive strike rate of 172.73 and formed a crucial 98-run stand for the second wicket with Sanju Samson, who scored 41 off 31 balls.