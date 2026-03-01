Andy Rodriguez scored a second-half brace to power NorthEast United FC to a 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC in the ISL 2025-26. This was the Highlanders' first win of the season and Jamshedpur's first defeat. Messi Bouli scored for JFC.

Two second-half goals from Andy Rodriguez powered NorthEast United FC to a 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC in Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, as per a release.

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The Highlanders secured their first victory of the campaign and moved up to seventh in the standings with six points, while Jamshedpur FC suffered their first defeat of the season but remains second with 12 points.

Rodriguez was adjudged the Player of the Match for his decisive two-goal performance.

Team Changes and First Half Action

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali made three changes to his starting lineup, introducing Bekey Oram and Laishram Danny Meitei in midfield along with defender Dinesh Singh in a 4-3-2-1 formation.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle also made two alterations in midfield, bringing in Rei Tachikawa and Rosenberg Gabriel while retaining the same tactical setup.

The contest began at a brisk pace with both sides exchanging possession in the opening minutes but struggling to break into the final third. Jamshedpur keeper Albino Gomes produced a sweeping clearance outside the box in the 13th minute to deny a potential attacking opportunity for the hosts.

Jamshedpur created the first real chance in the 19th minute when Messi Bouli rose to meet Mohammed Sanan's cross, but his header drifted narrowly wide. NorthEast responded soon after with midfielder Macarton Nickson testing Gomes from distance, though the goalkeeper comfortably gathered the effort.

The Highlanders looked increasingly dangerous in attack, with Parthib Gogoi troubling the defence before being brought down by centre back Pratik Chaudhari during a promising run in the 27th minute.

NorthEast were forced into an early change in the 39th minute when captain Michel Zabaco was substituted due to a hamstring injury, with Asheer Akhtar coming on in his place.

The Highlanders nearly found the breakthrough just before the interval when midfielder Danny Meitei headed over from an Andy Rodriguez corner, as the first half ended goalless.

Second Half Goals Galore

NorthEast broke the deadlock eight minutes into the second half. Andy Rodriguez stepped up to take a free-kick in the 53rd minute and produced a precise left-footed strike into the bottom-right corner to give the Highlanders the lead.

Jamshedpur responded with attempts from Nikola Stojanovic and Rei Tachikawa, but both efforts failed to trouble the goal. Stojanovic then forced a save from Gurmeet Singh in the 58th minute as the visitors increased the pressure.

The Men of Steel were awarded a penalty in the 66th minute when Bouli was brought down inside the box by centre back Dinesh Singh. Bouli stepped up to take the spot kick and calmly converted in the 68th minute, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to level the scores at 1-1.

However, NorthEast restored their lead almost immediately. Just a minute later, Rodriguez collected the ball on the edge of the box and unleashed a precise left-footed strike into the net to score his second goal and make it 2-1 in the 69th minute.

Highlanders Hold On For The Win

Jamshedpur continued to search for another equaliser, with Bouli attempting a long-range effort in the 79th minute that drifted wide. NorthEast too looked to extend their lead, but Ankith Padmanabhan's strike in the 85th minute was blocked.

The hosts came close again in the 89th minute when substitute Thoi Singh fired narrowly wide from inside the box.

Jamshedpur pushed forward in stoppage time, but Stojanovic's long-range effort in injury-time sailed wide of the target.

The final whistle confirmed a 2-1 victory for NorthEast United FC, as Andy Rodriguez's brace secured the Highlanders' first win of the season. (ANI)