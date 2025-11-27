Curry arrived in Nike's Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low shoe and played Wednesday's game wearing Puma's HALI 1.

His rotating footwear - he wore Nike’s at a recent practice - is being seen as a signal to brands for potential deals.

Curry and Under Armour ended their partnership, after more than a decade, earlier this month.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was spotted wearing Puma sneakers, the pink HALI 1s, in Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets – an apparent signal to brands that he might be open to partnerships.

Curry and Under Armour ended their over a decade-long collaboration, under which the sportswear brand sells Curry signature sneakers and apparel, two weeks ago. Ever since, Curry has been flexing his branding muscle.

‘Sneaker Free Agency’

At a pre-match practice last week, the basketball star laced up Nike’s Kobe 6 “Mambacita” sneakers. Some fans read it as a tribute to Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna, while others saw it as a hint of a potential deal brewing with Nike.

Then again, at the latest Rockets game, Curry showed up in Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Mocha” lifestyle sneakers. Social media and sneaker blogs lit up with shots of his rotating footwear, with sneakernews posting on Instagram, “Steph Curry’s epic sneaker free agency continues.”

The HALI 1 Shoe

To be sure, Puma’s HALI 1 has a bit of history. The sneakers – debuted in September – are the first from Indian Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton’s signature collection with Puma. Haliburton signed with Puma after leaving Nike last year and is currently off the court due to an injury.

Where’s Curry Headed?

Signature accessories in collaboration with elite sports stars have long been a major focus for sports brands. And, Curry, now free after his split with Under Armour, is hot property.

Curry continues to own the intellectual property of “Curry Brand,” which was developed and marketed with Under Armour. He could grow it as an independent brand or take it to a major sportswear label.

There has been no official word from Nike, which has vowed to refocus on products for athletes, or from Puma regarding potential talks with Curry. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ for NKE and ‘neutral’ for PUMSY as of the last reading.

