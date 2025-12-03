Virat Kohli will return to domestic cricket after 15 years, playing for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His comeback follows the BCCI directive for contracted players to feature domestically as he shifts focus to ODIs ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Former India captain and star batter Virat Kohli is all set to make a comeback for Delhi in the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The fourth edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s premier List A tournament, is scheduled to take place from December 24 to January 18, and the opening match will be between Puducherry and Tamil Nadu at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In line with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s direction to India’s contracted players to feature in domestic cricket to be considered for national selection, Virat Kohli confirmed his availability to the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) in the upcoming edition of the VHT. Earlier, it was reported that the veteran batter refused to play the tournament amid the ongoing tension with India head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Virat Kohli’s return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy will mark his first appearance in the tournament in 15 years. His last outing for Delhi was against Services, as captain, in Gurgaon in February 2010. Since then, the veteran batter has not featured in the tournament due to international commitments.

Kohli Returns for Delhi in Domestic Cricket

Former India captain is set to don the Delhi colours in the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma confirmed Virat Kohli’s participation in the tournament, but is not sure of the number of matches the veteran Indian batter will play.

“He will definitely play a few games, but not sure about the entire Vijay Hazare Trophy,” the DDCA secretary told ESPN Cricinfo.

Scroll to load tweet…

The latest development on Virat Kohli’s participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after the reports emerged that Kohli ‘simply’ refused to play the tournament, while Rohit Sharma confirmed his availability to the Mumbai Cricket Association, and thus, the BCCI was not willing to make an exemption for one player.

Virat Kohli’s last participation in domestic cricket was in the Ranji Trophy match for Delhi against Railways in front of his home crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Kohli’s return to the Ranji Trophy created a massive buzz as it marked his first appearance in a first-class domestic match in over a decade.

When Will Virat Kohli Play for Delhi in VHT?

Though Virat Kohli confirmed his availability to DDCA for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, there is no confirmation yet on the exact date of his first appearance. Kohli is currently part of the ongoing ODI series against South Africa, which will conclude on December 6. Team India will play their next ODI series against New Zealand starting on January 11, 2026.

After retiring from T20Is and Tests, Virat Kohli will focus on ODI cricket, aiming to extend his illustrious career until the 2027 World Cup, which is likely to be his swansong. And thus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wanted two Indian batting stalwarts, Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to play 50-over domestic cricket to assess their fitness, form, and performance to be part of India’s long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the marquee event.

With the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand scheduled for January 11, Virat Kohli is expected to play a few matches for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Out of their six group matches, Delhi will play four games in December — against Andhra, Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Odisha on the 24th, 26th, 29th, and 31st, respectively — at Alur and the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Virat Kohli has a great record in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, amassing 819 runs, including 4 centuries and 5 fifties, at an average of 68.50 in 13 matches.