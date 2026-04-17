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Inside Rajat Patidar’s Lifestyle: Net Worth, Luxury Assets, Stylish Cars and More Revealed
Rajat Patidar has been making headlines with his rising cricket career. From his growing net worth to his lifestyle, assets, and car collection, here’s a closer look inside his life.
Rajat Patidar Lifestyle
Rajat Patidar has steadily risen in Indian cricket, especially with his performances in the IPL. From domestic cricket to becoming a key player for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, his career growth has also boosted his earnings and lifestyle.
Net Worth and Income
Rajat Patidar’s estimated net worth is around ₹15–20 crore. A major chunk of his income comes from the IPL, where he reportedly earns ₹20–50 lakh per season depending on contracts. Along with this, he receives match fees from domestic cricket and earns through brand endorsements, adding a few crores annually.
Assets and House
Patidar owns a comfortable home in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where he was born and raised. While exact details of his property value are not public, it is estimated to be worth ₹2–4 crore. His lifestyle reflects a balance of comfort and simplicity rather than extreme luxury.
Car Collection
Rajat Patidar’s car collection is modest but premium. He reportedly owns cars like a Hyundai Creta (₹15–20 lakh) and possibly a Mahindra Thar (₹15 lakh approx.). His choices show practicality along with a touch of style.
Lifestyle and Future Growth
Despite his rising success, Patidar keeps a low profile and focuses on cricket. With consistent performances, his net worth and assets are expected to grow significantly, especially with bigger IPL deals and endorsements in the future.
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