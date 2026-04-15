Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and decided to bowl first against Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL match. RCB comes off a win over MI, while LSG is looking to bounce back from a loss to GT.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl against Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru bounced back from their disappointing defeat to Rajasthan Royals with a convincing win over Mumbai Indians on Sunday, while Lucknow Super Giants saw their two-match winning streak come to an end at home against an impressive Gujarat Titans side.

Captains at the Toss

"We will bowl first. It's pretty obvious: good surface, bowl first, take the advantage and put them under pressure. No grass on this pitch, looks good. Everyone is doing well for the team - coming at different stages and performing. One change - Hazlewood replaces Duffy," Patidar said.

"We're pretty confident, [it's a] good batting pitch. Regardless of whether we bat first or second, we need to do well. We don't want too much introspection; put trust in your team and do well. There are a lot of leaders in the group, so go out and perform well. Same team for us," Pant said.

Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav.

LSG Impact Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, George Linde, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Mayank Yadav

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar.

RCB Impact subs: Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Mangesh Yadav. (ANI)