Erling Haaland sets a new Premier League record with his 100th goal, achieved in record time.

Erling Haaland has written his name into Premier League history by becoming the fastest player to score 100 goals in the competition. The Manchester City striker reached the milestone in just 111 matches during his side’s clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Tuesday, December 2.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Norwegian forward struck in the 17th minute, converting Jeremy Doku’s cutback after earlier hitting the post when through on goal. His finish not only gave City the advantage but also secured his place in the record books. Haaland surpassed Alan Shearer’s previous benchmark, which stood at 124 games, to become the quickest to reach the century mark. He is now the 35th player to join the Premier League’s prestigious 100‑goal club.

Since arriving at Manchester City in 2022, Haaland has shattered multiple records. He was the fastest to reach 20 goals (14 games), 30 goals (27 games), 40 goals (39 games), and 50 goals (48 games). In his debut season, he set the record for the most goals in a single Premier League campaign, scoring 36 times in 35 appearances. His consistency has made him one of the most feared strikers in world football.

The 25‑year‑old has already netted 15 league goals this season, leading the scoring charts in England’s top flight. Across all competitions for club and country, Haaland has amassed 33 goals in 24 matches, underlining his extraordinary strike rate.

The achievement has reignited discussions about whether Haaland can eventually surpass Shearer’s all‑time Premier League record of 260 goals. Former England international Tim Sherwood voiced his belief in 2023 that Haaland has the ability to dethrone Shearer. Sherwood highlighted Haaland’s physical attributes, versatility, and the strength of Manchester City’s squad as factors that make him unstoppable.

“Haaland’s already gone ahead of Golden Boot winners, Son Heung‑min and Mo Salah, from last season,” Sherwood said. “They scored 23 and he’s already got 25. If he stays fit, he breaks it without doubt. He’s just a phenomenon. Physically, he’s a monster. He can run, finish with both feet, he’s decent in the air. He’s got a great support act as well.”

Sherwood further praised Haaland’s decision to join City, calling it the perfect environment for a world‑class player under Pep Guardiola. He described Haaland as the “last piece of the jigsaw” for City’s Champions League ambitions, pointing to his remarkable record in Europe as evidence of his impact.