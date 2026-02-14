T20 World Cup-India vs Pakistan: No hotel rooms, plane tickets sky-high; read Details
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan is scheduled for Sunday (February 15) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Anticipation for this match has reached a fever pitch.
Image Credit : Getty
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Ignites Unprecedented Fan Frenzy in Colombo.
The 35,000-seat R. Premadasa Stadium is completely sold out, with tickets on the black market fetching four times their original price as fan excitement reaches a fever pitch.
Image Credit : Getty
Skyrocketing Travel Costs: Airfares and Hotel Prices Soar for India-Pakistan Cricket Clash.
Fans face a 45-50% hike in round-trip airfares to Colombo, while premium hotel room rates have jumped by 20-25% due to overwhelming demand for the high-stakes match.
Image Credit : Getty
Advertising Gold Rush: Brands Spend Big on India-Pakistan T20 Match Ad Slots.
TV ad slots for the match are selling for up to ₹40 lakh per 10 seconds, with companies like Hyundai and Amul capitalizing on the massive viewership.
Image Credit : Getty
Travel Platforms Witness Massive Booking Surge for Colombo Ahead of the T20 Showdown.
MakeMyTrip reports bookings have doubled, and Cleartrip sees a 65% increase as fans from major Indian cities rush to secure their travel for the epic cricket battle.
Image Credit : Getty
The Billion-Rupee Game: India-Pakistan Match Drives Huge Economic Activity.
From sold-out stadiums to a projected ₹20 billion in ad revenue for broadcasters, the cricket rivalry is creating a significant economic boom in travel and media.
