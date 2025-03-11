India's Champions Trophy 2025 triumph: How much money did Men in Blue earn? Staggering number REVEALED

Read Full Gallery

India clinched their third Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket win over New Zealand, reaffirming their dominance in global cricket. Here's how much the Men in Blue earned with record win.

India secured another global cricket title with a composed four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday, further cementing their dominance in world cricket. The win marked India’s 23rd victory in 24 matches across the last three men’s ICC tournaments since 2023, with their only defeat coming in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia. The triumph also added to India’s recent T20 World Cup success against South Africa last year.

Rohit Sharma led from the front, scoring a crucial 76 off 83 balls, while KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 34 to guide India to victory. Chasing 252 for the title, India reached the target in 49 overs with six wickets down, securing their third Champions Trophy crown. Also read: Pakistan's financial loss from hosting Champions Trophy 2025: Staggering number REVEALED

Earlier, New Zealand opted to bat first after winning the toss and posted a total of 251-7 in their 50 overs. Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell both notched half-centuries on a slow and two-paced surface at the Dubai International Stadium, but India’s disciplined bowling attack restricted further damage. Sharma set the tone for India’s chase, hitting seven fours and three sixes. Hardik Pandya chipped in with a handy 18 off 18 balls, forming a vital 38-run partnership with Rahul for the sixth wicket to steer India to the title.

Prize Money Breakdown From the total prize pool of $6.9 million (Rs 60 crore), India will take home $2.24 million (Rs 19.53 crore) as the tournament winners. Additionally, they earned $102,000 (Rs 88.96 lakh) for their unbeaten run in the group stage, with wins over Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand. All participating teams were guaranteed a minimum of $125,000 (Rs 1.09 crore), bringing India’s total earnings from the tournament to $2.467 million (Rs 21.52 crore).

India’s last Champions Trophy title came in 2013, while they finished runners-up to Pakistan in 2017. They also shared the trophy with Sri Lanka in 2002 after a rain-affected final. This latest victory further reinforces their status as a dominant force in international cricket. Also read: Will Rohit Sharma play in 2027 World Cup? India skipper reveals future plans after Champions Trophy triumph

