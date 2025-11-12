How IPL Trade Works? Know How Players Switch Sides Before Auction
Ahead of the 19th edition of the IPL mini-auction, the topic of player trades is making a lot of noise. So, what are these IPL trade rules? Let's see how it all works.
IPL trade rules
The IPL trade window opens one month after the IPL season ends and remains active until one week before the upcoming player auction.
Two types of trade windows
During this trade window, teams can engage in one-way trades (another franchise buys a player for cash) or two-way swaps (exchanging players).
BCCI must be notified of player trades
If a team wants to trade a player, it must first inform the BCCI of its interest. The selling team must respond within 48 hours.
Player's consent is crucial for trading
A player can be traded before the IPL auction only after they agree to join the new team and sign the contract.
Opportunity to share additional fees
If a franchise requests a higher fee, the extra amount received will be shared equally between the player and the selling team.
No limit on player trading
A franchise can trade any number of players with another franchise. There is no limit to this.
Fitness is key before player trading
Before trading, both the selling and buying franchises must ensure the player is medically fit and cleared to play cricket.
BCCI has the ultimate authority
If any rules are violated during the player trading, the BCCI has the authority to cancel the trade and impose penalties.