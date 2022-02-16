  • Facebook
    Has Erling Haaland made up his mind on Borussia Dortmund future amid Liverpool links?

    First Published Feb 16, 2022, 3:59 PM IST
    Erling Haaland is contemplating a future away from Borussia Dortmund. He has also been linked to Liverpool. Meanwhile, reports suggest that he has made up his mind.

    Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland is currently rated as one of the top strikers in the world. While he dominates with his performance at Borussia Dortmund, the lack of titles forces him to think about his future. Having been linked to top clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United, he has reportedly decided on his BVB future.

    According to The Mirror, former Swansea City striker Michu had told Cadena Ser that following his discussions with the Norwegian, he has decided to move away from Bundesliga giants Dortmund. Haaland has also hinted at taking up sports projects for the future, besides admitting his liking for Spain. Also, if Kylian Mbappe joins La Liga giants Madrid, he would preferably be on his way to Barcelona.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Manchester City eyes 2 alternatives in Erling Haaland transfer pursuit

    Mbappe, too, has been heavily linked to a move away from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). While his contract expires following the end of the current season, he is most certainly on his way to Madrid as a free agent. And, if that happens, Madrid would not be keen on having Haaland, giving Barcelona the power to sign the Norwegian.

    In the meantime, English Premier League (EPL) giants Liverpool has been linked with both Mbappe and Haaland. However, the club head coach Jurgen Klopp is not sweating his head with the thoughts of signing both, as The Reds possess enough attacking options, having added Luis Diaz from Porto last month. Haaland has scored 80 goals in 79 matches for BVB, along with

