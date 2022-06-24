Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: Here's why he's nicknamed 'La Pulga'

    First Published Jun 24, 2022, 9:59 AM IST

    Lionel Messi has turned 35 years old. He is known by many nicknames, including 'La Pulga'. Here's the meaning of it.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is celebrating his 35th birthday on Friday. While the debate of the ultimate GOAT between him and Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo continues, Messi's loyal fans leave no stones unturned to refer to him as the all-time great. Like any other footballer, Messi also has nicknames given to him by several fans. One of his popular nicknames happens to be 'La Pulga'. Among the other nicknames are 'The GOAT' and 'The Flea'. However, what is the meaning of the 'La Pulga' nickname? We decode the same here.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    If we translate the name 'La Pulga', it is Spanish for 'The Flea'. Messi apparently had this nickname since childhood and was supposedly given to him by his elder brothers. Although initially he was known as 'La Pulgita' (little flea), he later came to be known as 'La Pulga'. He earned the nickname for his short height.

    ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Lionel Messi - A look at his 5 unbreakable records

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As per Goal, Messi seemingly had a growth hormone disorder or GHD treatment during the early stage of his career, which Barcelona did pay for him. Also, some would call him 'La Pulga Atomica' (the atomic flea), thanks to his explosive talent for taking on the defenders. Notably, Messi has upper-body strength, which allows him to physically challenge his opponents, while his quick footwork makes him excellent at dribbling.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Furthermore, his low height leads to less centre of gravity, further aiding him in maintaining his balance while dribbling and sprinting. Besides 'La Pulga', Messi is also popularly known as Leo, while it is also presumed that he was named after singer Lionel Richie. Moreover, he is sometimes referred to as the 'Messiah' for having rescued Barcelona and Argentina in crucial situations in various instances.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA Draft 2022, national basketball association: Orlando Magic select Paolo Banchero with 1st overall pick-krn

    NBA Draft 2022: Orlando Magic selects Paolo Banchero with 1st overall pick

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: New York Knicks prioritising Jalen Brunson and Malcolm Brogdon trades-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: New York Knicks prioritising Jalen Brunson and Malcolm Brogdon trades

    NBA off-season 2022: Atlanta Hawks discussing trade for Dejounte Murray-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Atlanta Hawks discussing trade for Dejounte Murray

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Mountain biking race flagged-off on International Olympic Day snt

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Mountain biking race flagged-off on Olympic Day

    SL vs Australia Galle Test: Fans thrilled after Glenn Maxwell returns to Test squad after 5 years snt

    SL vs AUS, Galle Test: Fans thrilled after Maxwell returns to squad after 5 years

    Recent Stories

    NBA Draft 2022, national basketball association: Orlando Magic select Paolo Banchero with 1st overall pick-krn

    NBA Draft 2022: Orlando Magic selects Paolo Banchero with 1st overall pick

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo Twitter Review Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani starrer hailed as winner drb

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo Twitter Review: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer hailed as 'winner'

    JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 likely today; know list of websites, how to check via SMS, other details - adt

    JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 likely today; know list of websites, how to check via SMS, other details

    Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election 2022 Stage set Phase 1 voting on June 25

    Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election 2022: Stage set for Phase 1 voting on June 25

    Ranbir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor ahead of Shamshera trailer launch drb

    Ranbir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor ahead of Shamshera trailer launch

    Recent Videos

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon
    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon