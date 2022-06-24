Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: Here's why he's nicknamed 'La Pulga'

Lionel Messi has turned 35 years old. He is known by many nicknames, including 'La Pulga'. Here's the meaning of it.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is celebrating his 35th birthday on Friday. While the debate of the ultimate GOAT between him and Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo continues, Messi's loyal fans leave no stones unturned to refer to him as the all-time great. Like any other footballer, Messi also has nicknames given to him by several fans. One of his popular nicknames happens to be 'La Pulga'. Among the other nicknames are 'The GOAT' and 'The Flea'. However, what is the meaning of the 'La Pulga' nickname? We decode the same here.

If we translate the name 'La Pulga', it is Spanish for 'The Flea'. Messi apparently had this nickname since childhood and was supposedly given to him by his elder brothers. Although initially he was known as 'La Pulgita' (little flea), he later came to be known as 'La Pulga'. He earned the nickname for his short height. ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Lionel Messi - A look at his 5 unbreakable records

As per Goal, Messi seemingly had a growth hormone disorder or GHD treatment during the early stage of his career, which Barcelona did pay for him. Also, some would call him 'La Pulga Atomica' (the atomic flea), thanks to his explosive talent for taking on the defenders. Notably, Messi has upper-body strength, which allows him to physically challenge his opponents, while his quick footwork makes him excellent at dribbling.

