Football transfer rumours: Cunha to Ronaldo - Big updates

sports May 19 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:Getty
Matheus Cunha

Manchester Utd are close to signing Wolves forward Matheus Cunha for £62.5m. He scored 17 goals and 6 assists this season. Personal terms reportedly agreed.

Image credits: Getty
Alvaro Carreras

Real Madrid are close to signing Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras for €30m–€50m after Man United’s €20m buy-back clause expired in January.

Image credits: Getty
Tomas Araujo

Liverpool, Chelsea, and PSG are eyeing Benfica defender Tomas Araujo, 26, after Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen chose Real Madrid.

Image credits: Getty
Christopher Nkunku

Six clubs eye Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku, 27, who seeks a summer exit. Arsenal, Man Utd, PSG, and Atletico Madrid among interested sides.

Image credits: Getty
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has received a major offer from a Brazilian club ahead of the Club World Cup, with interest from outside investors also backing the move.

Image credits: Getty
Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal, Man Utd & Chelsea are chasing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres. A €65m fee could seal the deal, but he says: “I’m still here. Nobody can predict the future.”

Image credits: Getty
Emiliano Martinez

Barcelona and Man United have made offers for Aston Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez, who showed emotion in Villa’s final home game amid potential exit.

Image credits: Getty
Luka Modric

Incoming coach Xabi Alonso has urged Madrid to extend Modric’s contract by a year. Alonso values Modric’s leadership and the player agrees to limited playing time.

Image credits: Getty
Jonathan Tah

Bayern Munich await a response from Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah on a potential free transfer this summer, with Barcelona also showing interest.

Image credits: Getty

