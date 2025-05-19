Football transfer rumours: Cunha to Ronaldo - Big updates

Manchester Utd are close to signing Wolves forward Matheus Cunha for £62.5m. He scored 17 goals and 6 assists this season. Personal terms reportedly agreed.
Real Madrid are close to signing Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras for €30m–€50m after Man United’s €20m buy-back clause expired in January.
Liverpool, Chelsea, and PSG are eyeing Benfica defender Tomas Araujo, 26, after Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen chose Real Madrid.
Six clubs eye Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku, 27, who seeks a summer exit. Arsenal, Man Utd, PSG, and Atletico Madrid among interested sides.
Cristiano Ronaldo has received a major offer from a Brazilian club ahead of the Club World Cup, with interest from outside investors also backing the move.
Arsenal, Man Utd & Chelsea are chasing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres. A €65m fee could seal the deal, but he says: “I’m still here. Nobody can predict the future.”
Barcelona and Man United have made offers for Aston Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez, who showed emotion in Villa’s final home game amid potential exit.
Incoming coach Xabi Alonso has urged Madrid to extend Modric’s contract by a year. Alonso values Modric’s leadership and the player agrees to limited playing time.
Bayern Munich await a response from Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah on a potential free transfer this summer, with Barcelona also showing interest.
IPL 2025: Top 5 players with longest sixes of the season
LSG's playoff pursuit: 5 things need to fix ahead of SRH clash
Sarfaraz Khan: How India batter shed 10 kg before the England tour?
Arsenal's striker hunt: Sesko and Isak among top targets