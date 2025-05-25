Image Credit : Getty

Age on Debut: 16 years, 10 months, 15 days

Match: Arsenal vs Middlesbrough (League Cup)

Moment: Played final 15 minutes in a draw

Pennant was Arsenal’s youngest ever player at the time. Though his Gunners career never fully took off with 26 appearances in six years. He did score a hat-trick in a 6-1 win over Southampton during the Invincibles run. Loaned out in 2003, he left in 2005 and retired in 2017. Now, he works as a pundit.