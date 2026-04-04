Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi smashed a match-winning 90 against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, crediting his success to self-improvement. He revealed working on his weakness against fast bowlers, leading to three consecutive fifties for DC.

'Worked on my weaknesses': Rizvi on Match-Winning Knock

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Sameer Rizvi credited rigorous self-improvement for his match-winning performance against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. After being named Player of the Match, Rizvi said, "I've worked a lot on myself. I've worked on my weaknesses. I wasn't as good against fast bowlers, so I worked on that in the last year. I try to play according to the situation. I took time, got set and then played my shots. I tried to watch the ball as long as possible. Did the same in the last game. If you score runs here, you get a lot of confidence and opportunities for us youngsters."

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From Slow Start to Stellar Form

According to CricViz, Sameer Rizvi has announced himself in the IPL with a six off his first ball against Rashid Khan in 2024 for CSK, and after a slow start, he has now found his rhythm for DC with three consecutive fifties. In his first eight innings of IPL, Rizvi scored 114 runs at an average of 16.3. However, things changed in the next three matches as the right-handed batter has amassed 218 runs, including three half-centuries.

DC Secure Crucial Win Over MI

Coming to the match, Rizvi's dazzling knock of 90 runs helped the Delhi Capitals beat the Mumbai Indians by six wickets on Saturday. This is the second win in the last seven IPL matches for DC against MI. And this is DC's just the second win in six games at Delhi since 2025, with the other coming in a Super Over against the Rajasthan Royals.

Rizvi's Record-Breaking Innings

Chasing a modest target of 163 runs, Rizvi's 90 runs came in just 51 balls and included seven fours and as many sixes. He now has the Orange cap after making 160 runs in two innings in this IPL.

90 runs by Rizvi is the second-highest individual score by an impact player in IPL behind 107* runs by Jos Buttler against KKR at Eden Gardens in 2024. Rizvi's 90 is also the third-highest score by a DC batter against MI in the IPL after 95 not out by Virender Sehwag in 2013 and 91 not out by Jason Roy in 2018. Seven sixes by him is also the joint-most by a DC batter hit against MI, alongside Rishabh Pant in 2019 and Tristan Stubbs in 2024. (ANI)