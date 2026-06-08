All-rounder Manav Suthar credited patience for his dream Test debut, where he took a six-wicket haul. His performance, along with centuries from Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, led India to an innings and 300-run victory over Afghanistan.

Following an outstanding Test debut for India against Afghanistan, all-rounder Manav Suthar credited his success to staying patient and adapting to conditions. Sensational centuries from skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, coupled with a remarkable debut performance from spin all-rounder Suthar, powered India to a massive innings and 300-run victory over Afghanistan in the one-off Test at New Chandigarh on Monday. Suthar announced himself on the international stage in spectacular fashion, claiming a six-wicket haul on Test debut and earning the Player of the Match award for his match-winning performance. Suther said winning the Player of the Match award was a special moment and highlighted the importance of repeatedly hitting the right areas and maintaining discipline, adding that consistency and patience are key traits for success in Test cricket.

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'Test cricket is about patience': Suthar

"It's an unreal feeling. Top of the world feeling. When I went in to bat, I felt good slowly after facing a few balls, and when I bowled the first over, I wanted to stick to similar lenghts and line. I tried to back by stock delivery, but I understood that the pitch is slightly slow, so I had to put in more effort. I felt it was absolutely in the heat of the moment (smiles). Bowling at the same spot is important. Test cricket is about patience, so I hope I can be consistent with my bowling," Suther said after the match.

Record-breaking debut

The 23-year-old Rajasthan all-rounder returned figures of 6 for 33 from 22 overs, becoming only the 10th Indian bowler and the seventh spinner from the country to claim a five-wicket haul on Test debut. Suthar's match-defining spell also earned him a place in the record books, with his figures ranking as the second-best by an Indian bowler on Test debut behind Narendra Hirwani's memorable 8 for 61 against the West Indies in 1988.

Match Summary

Coming to the match, after centuries from Rahul and Gill guided Team India to a formidable total of 564/8 declared in the first innings, exceptional bowling performances from spin all-rounders Suthar (6/33) and Washington Sundar (4/36) sealed India's biggest-ever win in Test cricket by an innings margin. However, as the match was not part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, it will not impact India's position in the WTC standings, where they are currently placed sixth. (ANI)