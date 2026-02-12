4 WWE Superstars Who Shouldn’t Enter Men’s 2026 Elimination Chamber
The Men’s Elimination Chamber match is one of WWE’s most crucial Road to WrestleMania bouts. Yet, not every superstar belongs inside. From Damian Priest to Dominik Mysterio, here are 4 names who shouldn’t be included.
Damian Priest
Priest finally captured the World Heavyweight Championship, but his reign failed to ignite fan interest. His inclusion in a fatal four-way with Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, and Carmelo Hayes already felt repetitive. Adding him to the Chamber risks recycling storylines rather than creating fresh momentum.
Dominik Mysterio
WWE’s roster is stacked, yet officials continue to put titleholders into qualifiers. Dominik Mysterio, despite holding the Intercontinental Championship, has done little with it. Instead of defending his belt, he’s being given another opportunity. This blocks non-champions from gaining exposure in one of WWE’s most important matches.
Je’Von Evans
Evans is an exciting young talent, but throwing him into the Chamber at his first opportunity is premature. While shock moments off the pods could generate buzz, WWE risks burning out a promising career too early. Building him gradually would serve both the performer and the fans better.
El Grande Americano
The comedic gimmick has its place, but not in a match that determines a WrestleMania title shot. The character’s ceiling is mid-card entertainment, not main-event contention. Triple H should avoid intersecting comedy with a marquee stipulation bout, ensuring the Chamber remains a serious path to championship glory.
