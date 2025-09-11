4 Former AEW Wrestlers Who Made a Big Impact With Their WWE Debuts in 2025
Several ex-AEW names crossed over to WWE in 2025, each making a statement in their own way.
Rey Fenix’s SmackDown Arrival and WrestleMania Debut
Rey Fenix’s split from All Elite Wrestling earlier this year stirred plenty of discussion. Wasting no time, he stepped into WWE on the April 4, 2025, episode of SmackDown, defeating Nathan Frazer in his first match. Just days later, he found himself under the bright lights of WrestleMania, facing El Grande Americano in a singles' bout.
Although he didn’t secure the win, the experience marked a major milestone. Since then, Fenix has been a regular on SmackDown, teaming with fellow former AEW star Andrade.
Ricky Saints’ Rapid Rise in NXT
After spending much of the past year on the sidelines in AEW, Ricky Saints made his WWE debut on the February 11, 2025, episode of NXT. Initially appearing as an unnamed free agent, he was reintroduced a week later under his new ring name. Saints wasted no time climbing the ranks, capturing the NXT North American Championship in just his third match by defeating Shawn Spears.
His reign included a heated rivalry with Ethan Page, producing several standout matches. Though he eventually lost the title, Saints remains a key player in WWE’s developmental brand.
Blake Monroe’s Heel Turn Shakes Up NXT Women’s Division
Known to AEW fans as Mariah May, the 2024 Owen Hart Cup winner and former AEW Women’s World Champion made her WWE debut on June 3, 2025, appearing in the crowd to confront NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne.
The following week, she was introduced under her new name, Blake Monroe. Initially positioned as a fan favorite, Monroe shocked audiences at WWE Evolution by turning on Jordynne Grace. The betrayal sparked an intense feud between the two, keeping Monroe firmly in the spotlight on the black-and-silver brand.
Penta’s Bold WWE Arrival and Rapid Ascent
Penta was among WWE’s biggest AEW signings in 2025. The 40-year-old, known as El Miedo, debuted on the January 13 episode of Monday Night RAW, defeating Chad Gable. Since then, he has been a regular in RAW’s mid-card, engaging in rivalries with Dominik Mysterio and Bron Breakker. From the start, Penta has pursued the Intercontinental Championship, making his intentions clear.
His first WrestleMania saw him compete in a Fatal Four-Way against Finn Balor, Mysterio, and Breakker. While he didn’t capture the title, WWE has continued to feature him prominently, signaling major plans for the luchador under Triple H’s creative direction.