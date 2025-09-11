Image Credit : Getty

Rey Fenix’s split from All Elite Wrestling earlier this year stirred plenty of discussion. Wasting no time, he stepped into WWE on the April 4, 2025, episode of SmackDown, defeating Nathan Frazer in his first match. Just days later, he found himself under the bright lights of WrestleMania, facing El Grande Americano in a singles' bout.

Although he didn’t secure the win, the experience marked a major milestone. Since then, Fenix has been a regular on SmackDown, teaming with fellow former AEW star Andrade.