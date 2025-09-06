Image Credit : Getty

Ronda Rousey made it clear in her interview with The Lapsed Fan that her WWE journey was rooted in wanting to wrestle alongside her MMA Four Horsewomen. With Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke no longer under contract, and Marina Shafir working in AEW and ROH, that dream is no longer possible.

Rousey even mentioned her final match was against Baszler, who has since left the company. Without her close circle, Rousey sees no reason to return to WWE under the current regime.