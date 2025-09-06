3 Reasons Ronda Rousey Is Done With WWE And Won’t Be Returning Again
Ronda Rousey has made it clear she’s not coming back to WWE. Here’s why she’s done.
No Member of the MMA Four Horsewomen Is in WWE Anymore
Ronda Rousey made it clear in her interview with The Lapsed Fan that her WWE journey was rooted in wanting to wrestle alongside her MMA Four Horsewomen. With Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke no longer under contract, and Marina Shafir working in AEW and ROH, that dream is no longer possible.
Rousey even mentioned her final match was against Baszler, who has since left the company. Without her close circle, Rousey sees no reason to return to WWE under the current regime.
She’s Unhappy With WWE’s Creative Direction
Rousey didn’t hold back when discussing her frustrations with WWE’s booking. She revealed that the company dangled the idea of a Four Horsewomen storyline throughout her tenure, but never followed through. That constant teasing without payoff left her disillusioned.
The lack of creative fulfillment and missed opportunities contributed heavily to her decision to step away. Rousey’s dissatisfaction with how her character was handled makes a return highly unlikely.
Ronda Rousey Has Already Done It All in WWE
From winning the Women’s Royal Rumble in 2022 to holding both the Women’s World and Tag Team Championships, Rousey’s WWE résumé is stacked. She headlined the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view, WWE Evolution, and had a memorable feud with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.
With those milestones behind her, Rousey feels she has nothing left to prove. Her legacy is secure, and she’s ready to move on to other ventures.