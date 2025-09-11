Image Credit : Getty

Drew McIntyre’s issues with Cody Rhodes began when Rhodes came to John Cena’s aid after McIntyre and Logan Paul attacked him on SmackDown following SummerSlam 2025. The tension escalated when Rhodes and Cena teamed up to face McIntyre and Paul, winning via disqualification before a post-match brawl broke out.

McIntyre ended the chaos by driving Rhodes through the announcer’s desk with a Claymore. Focused on capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship, The Scottish Warrior could confront Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza, potentially setting up a long-awaited title clash between the two veterans.