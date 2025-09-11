4 WWE Superstars Who Could Step Up and Fight Cody Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza 2025
Four top WWE names could be waiting to confront Cody Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza 2025, setting up huge clashes.
Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre’s issues with Cody Rhodes began when Rhodes came to John Cena’s aid after McIntyre and Logan Paul attacked him on SmackDown following SummerSlam 2025. The tension escalated when Rhodes and Cena teamed up to face McIntyre and Paul, winning via disqualification before a post-match brawl broke out.
McIntyre ended the chaos by driving Rhodes through the announcer’s desk with a Claymore. Focused on capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship, The Scottish Warrior could confront Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza, potentially setting up a long-awaited title clash between the two veterans.
Randy Orton
Randy Orton fell to his former protege in the 2025 King of the Ring final at Night of Champions, losing his chance to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. Still chasing his 15th world title, Orton could target Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza once his ongoing feud with McIntyre on SmackDown concludes.
A confrontation could pave the way for a high-stakes rematch, this time with Rhodes’ championship on the line, reigniting their personal and competitive rivalry.
Logan Paul
Logan Paul’s feud with John Cena began during Cena’s retirement tour and ended with his loss at Clash in Paris. Yet, Paul remains without a world title in WWE. In a surprise twist, he could confront Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza, echoing the way he once challenged Cena.
With a history already linking him to The American Nightmare, a showdown between the two for the Undisputed WWE Championship would have the makings of a marquee attraction, blending Paul’s mainstream appeal with Rhodes’ championship prestige.
Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar returned to SmackDown last week after his SummerSlam 2025 absence, attacking Cena alongside Sami Zayn. Cena’s U.S. Title match with Zayn ended in chaos due to Lesnar’s interference. While this could lead to a Lesnar–Cena clash at Wrestlepalooza, another possibility looms.
If Lesnar defeats Cena in Indianapolis, he might turn his attention to Rhodes. Their history dates back to SummerSlam 2023, when Rhodes beat Lesnar before The Beast went on hiatus. With unfinished business, Lesnar could seek revenge by challenging Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship on WWE’s grand stage.