4 WWE Storylines That Must Return To Ensure A Blockbuster And Successful 2026 Season
WWE has a chance to reignite fan excitement in 2026 by revisiting iconic storylines. From The Bloodline’s unforgettable dynamic to Rhea Ripley’s ruthless heel turn, these angles could guarantee drama without revealing the full list upfront.
The OG Bloodline With Sami Zayn
Roman Reigns’ transformation into The Tribal Chief in 2020 gave rise to The Bloodline, a faction centered on family dominance. Among its iterations, the most memorable came when Sami Zayn joined as the “Honorary Uce.” His comedic timing and chemistry with the group created must‑see segments, often forcing members to break character. Fans still share clips of Zayn’s antics, proving the dynamic remains missed. Bringing back this version of The Bloodline could restore that unique energy.
Rhea Ripley’s Heel Run
Rhea Ripley’s career trajectory changed dramatically in 2022 when she turned on Liv Morgan, embracing her darker persona. The heel turn transformed her into a ruthless villain and propelled her rise to superstardom. Although Ripley has since become a babyface, WWE creative has the chance to revisit her villainous side. A betrayal of current partner IYO SKY, whom Ripley has yet to defeat in singles action, could reignite her dominance and reestablish her as one of the most compelling figures on RAW.
The Rock And Roman Reigns Alliance
While fans anticipated a clash between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, WWE instead delivered a shocking alliance. The Final Boss and The Head of the Table joining forces created a storyline that terrorized the roster and captivated audiences. If schedules align, reviving this partnership would instantly generate buzz and restore the aura of unpredictability that made their alliance must‑watch television.
Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk
In 2024, Drew McIntyre and CM Punk produced one of the most intense rivalries in recent memory. Their trilogy culminated inside Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood, with Punk emerging victorious. Now holding the World Heavyweight Championship, Punk presents an opportunity for WWE to revisit this feud. McIntyre’s frustration over repeated failures to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship could fuel a renewed rivalry. With a world title at stake, the storyline could surpass their previous encounters and deliver another classic.
