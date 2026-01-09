Rhea Ripley’s career trajectory changed dramatically in 2022 when she turned on Liv Morgan, embracing her darker persona. The heel turn transformed her into a ruthless villain and propelled her rise to superstardom. Although Ripley has since become a babyface, WWE creative has the chance to revisit her villainous side. A betrayal of current partner IYO SKY, whom Ripley has yet to defeat in singles action, could reignite her dominance and reestablish her as one of the most compelling figures on RAW.