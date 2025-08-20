- Home
4 WWE Stars Who Recently Shared Pregnancy Joy or Welcomed Babies Into Their Family Lives
Some WWE names have recently embraced parenthood while others are preparing for it. Here’s a closer look.
Naomi – Expecting her first child
The most recent name to share big news is Naomi. On Monday Night RAW, she revealed that she is pregnant with her first child alongside husband Jimmy Uso.
Her announcement also meant stepping away from the ring, as she relinquished the Women’s World Championship.
Naomi had captured the title at Evolution and defended it against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2025. She was also scheduled to face Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris, but that contest is now off the card.
Carmella – Pregnant with her second child
Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella is preparing to become a mother again. Alongside her husband Corey Graves, who currently works on commentary, she announced that their second child is on the way.
Earlier this year, reports confirmed that her WWE contract had come to an end, closing a 12-year chapter with the company. During her career, Carmella became the first-ever Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase winner and played a key role in shaping the division’s history.
Emma (Tenille Dashwood) – Welcomed first child earlier in 2025
Another former star to recently embrace parenthood is Tenille Dashwood, best remembered by WWE fans as Emma. She and her husband, Mike Rallis, who performed as Riddick Moss, welcomed their first child earlier this year.
Both were released from the company in 2023 but continued their careers outside WWE. Dashwood made a return to the ring in 2024, competing in Starrcast’s HER event back home in Australia before shifting focus to family life.
Sarah Logan – Gave birth in November 2024
Sarah Logan, who performed as Valhalla in her most recent run, became a mother for the second time last November. She and her husband Erik, one-half of The War Raiders, welcomed their new child as he shared the update on social media.
Logan had announced her maternity leave back in April 2024, stepping away from television. By mid-2025, it was confirmed that her deal with WWE would not be renewed, marking the end of her latest stint.