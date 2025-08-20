Image Credit : Getty

The most recent name to share big news is Naomi. On Monday Night RAW, she revealed that she is pregnant with her first child alongside husband Jimmy Uso.

Her announcement also meant stepping away from the ring, as she relinquished the Women’s World Championship.

Naomi had captured the title at Evolution and defended it against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2025. She was also scheduled to face Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris, but that contest is now off the card.