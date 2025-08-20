4 Shocking Confessions Ronda Rousey Revealed that Completely Shaped WWE Journey
Ronda Rousey has shared some of her most shocking personal revelations. From tragedy to rituals, here’s what you may not know.
A devastating childhood loss shaped her life
Ronda Rousey’s tough persona in the ring was built from pain. One of the earliest tragedies in her life came when her father passed away. She was only eight years old at the time.
His death left an enormous void, and Rousey admitted in an interview that the trauma shaped her future outlook. She described herself as a daddy’s girl, and losing him so early deeply scarred her emotionally.
Punished her ex-boyfriend for betrayal
In her autobiography My Fight / Your Fight, Rousey described one of the darkest personal betrayals she faced. Just two weeks before her first fight against Miesha Tate in UFC, she discovered her then-boyfriend had taken intimate pictures of her without consent.
Rousey was furious when she found out, and she confronted him directly. She admitted to giving him a brutal beating before deleting the photos from his devices. The revelation later sparked backlash, with critics accusing her of domestic violence.
Called out a WWE star’s backstage behavior
During a 2024 interview with NewsNation, Rousey recounted an incident backstage in WWE. She revealed that a fellow star had pulled the string of her sweatpants without permission.
Rousey immediately confronted him and made the incident public later on. She named Drew Gulak as the individual responsible, and her statement quickly grabbed headlines across wrestling media.
Her unusual pre-fight ritual before competing
Rousey also shared one of her most surprising personal habits when preparing for fights. In an appearance on Jim Rome’s talk show, she admitted that she tried to have as much sex as possible before competing.
According to her, the act raised testosterone levels and gave her an edge. She joked about not posting “Craigslist ads” but explained that with a steady partner, she always made it part of her fight routine.