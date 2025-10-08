4 WWE Stars Who Quietly Became Parents and Welcomed New Babies During 2025
Away from the spotlight, these four WWE names celebrated major personal milestones by becoming parents in 2025.
Cody Rhodes and Brandi Kept Their Pregnancy a Secret
Cody Rhodes and Brandi shocked fans by announcing the birth of their second daughter, Leilani Ella Runnels, earlier today. The couple had kept the pregnancy private, making the reveal even more surprising. Their first daughter, Liberty Iris, was born in 2021. Cody is currently away from WWE filming Street Fighter in Australia and was expected to miss Clash in Paris.
Pete Dunne Quietly Celebrated His Second Child’s Arrival
Pete Dunne has kept a low profile on RAW recently, with rumors swirling about his involvement with El Grande Americanos. In May, Dunne welcomed his second child with his wife. Known for being private about his personal life, Dunne marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post showing him carrying his daughter and a baby carrier.
Dragon Lee Shared His Joy With Fans in January
Dragon Lee kicked off the year with a personal celebration, announcing the birth of his second daughter with wife Lupita. The news was shared on social media, and fans responded with overwhelming support. Lee has remained active in WWE and continues to shine as part of the LWO, recently debuting a fresh look.
Megan Morant Returned to Work Weeks After Giving Birth
Megan Morant, known for her work on The Bump and RAW Recap, welcomed her first child in March. She and her husband had a baby boy, and Morant took only a brief break before returning to her hosting duties. Her quick comeback was praised by fans and colleagues alike.