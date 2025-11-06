Image Credit : Getty

LA Knight has been one of the most popular faces on RAW, but his booking suggests a heel turn could be looming. Survivor Series: WarGames offers the perfect platform for such a betrayal. Knight has clashed with Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Jey Uso, all of whom are likely to be on the same side in San Diego. Turning on his team would leave them at a disadvantage and create a dramatic storyline shift. Even if he eventually wins titles as a face, a heel turn here could make him the most talked‑about star of the event.