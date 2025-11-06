4 WWE Stars Who Could Shock Fans With Heel Turns At Survivor Series: WarGames 2025
Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 may deliver shocking betrayals. Four major WWE names could flip sides, changing the entire storyline.
Jey Uso: Breaking Away From Family and Fans
Jey Uso has shown signs of frustration in recent months, and WarGames could be the stage for his biggest shift yet. His relationship with Roman and Jimmy has been strained, and his recent loss to CM Punk highlighted his tendency to focus only on himself. Turning heel would be a massive moment, shaking up his standing with fans and family alike. Such a move could alter the entire outcome of WarGames and redefine his role in WWE.
Alexa Bliss: Ending Her Alliance With Charlotte Flair
The partnership between Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair has boosted Flair’s popularity, but cracks could appear at WarGames. Bliss has always had a darker side, and her unpredictable nature makes her a prime candidate for betrayal. A sudden turn against Flair, possibly involving her doll, would disrupt Charlotte’s run as a fan favorite. While sacrificing Bliss’s popularity would be a tough call, WWE has often used such moments to elevate Flair further.
Jimmy Uso: Fed Up With Family Drama
Jimmy Uso has consistently played the heroic member of the Bloodline, often stepping in to save others from heel attacks. However, his patience with family disputes may finally run out. Roman’s advice to Jey to focus only on himself has already caused tension, leaving Jimmy frustrated. WarGames could be the moment Jimmy decides to turn on his family, sparing WWE from turning Jey or Roman heel while still delivering a shocking twist.
LA Knight: Betraying His Team At WarGames
LA Knight has been one of the most popular faces on RAW, but his booking suggests a heel turn could be looming. Survivor Series: WarGames offers the perfect platform for such a betrayal. Knight has clashed with Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Jey Uso, all of whom are likely to be on the same side in San Diego. Turning on his team would leave them at a disadvantage and create a dramatic storyline shift. Even if he eventually wins titles as a face, a heel turn here could make him the most talked‑about star of the event.