Image Credit : our own

Nikki Bella has stood by Stephanie Vaquer in recent weeks, but cracks are beginning to show. Bella was the one pinned in their tag team loss to The Judgment Day, which set up Raquel Rodriguez’s title shot. With her promise to help Vaquer counter the numbers game looking shaky, WWE may finally pull the trigger on a heel turn. If Nikki betrays Vaquer and aligns with The Judgment Day, it would be a dramatic twist that changes the championship picture instantly.