4 WWE Stars Who Could Interfere And Cost Stephanie Vaquer Her Championship Match
Stephanie Vaquer defends her Women’s World Title against Raquel Rodriguez next week. Four WWE names could play spoiler.
Nikki Bella: A Shocking Betrayal Could Be Coming
Nikki Bella has stood by Stephanie Vaquer in recent weeks, but cracks are beginning to show. Bella was the one pinned in their tag team loss to The Judgment Day, which set up Raquel Rodriguez’s title shot. With her promise to help Vaquer counter the numbers game looking shaky, WWE may finally pull the trigger on a heel turn. If Nikki betrays Vaquer and aligns with The Judgment Day, it would be a dramatic twist that changes the championship picture instantly.
JD McDonagh: The Master of Distraction
JD McDonagh could easily play a role in Raquel Rodriguez’s title opportunity. His interference might come in the form of distracting the referee, allowing Rodriguez to capitalize with her biggest moves. Even with Nikki Bella at ringside to balance things out, McDonagh’s involvement could tilt the odds in favor of his stablemate. His presence alone makes him a dangerous wildcard in Vaquer’s upcoming defense.
Roxanne Perez: Helping Her Partner Capture Gold
Roxanne Perez has been working closely with Raquel Rodriguez, and despite their tag team setback against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, the duo remains strong. Perez has already helped Rodriguez earn her Women’s World Championship shot, and she could go further by interfering in the match itself. Given her ongoing rivalry with Vaquer and Nikki Bella, Perez has every reason to ensure Rodriguez walks away with the title.
Liv Morgan: A Return That Could Change Everything
Liv Morgan’s name has surfaced as a possible surprise during Vaquer’s title defense. After being absent, she could return to aid her former tag team partner and Judgment Day ally Raquel Rodriguez. If Morgan does appear, her involvement could be decisive, helping Rodriguez win her first Women’s World Championship. Such a comeback would not only cost Vaquer her title but also reignite Morgan’s presence in the division.