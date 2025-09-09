4 WWE Stars Who Could End AJ Lee’s Winning Streak After Her Return to the Ring
AJ Lee’s WWE return has fans buzzing. Four top stars could be the ones to hand her first loss.
Roxanne Perez Could Steal the Spotlight
AJ Lee’s close connection with Roxanne Perez hasn’t stopped fans from imagining a clash between them. Now a key member of The Judgment Day, Perez could step up after AJ’s redemption over Becky Lynch. A victory here would be a career‑defining moment for Perez, marking AJ’s first loss since her comeback.
Becky Lynch May Deliver the First Defeat
AJ Lee and CM Punk are set to face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza. Even if AJ’s team wins, The Man could still be the one to hand her a first singles loss. With AJ already eyeing the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, a post‑event feud could see Lynch retain her title and halt AJ’s momentum.
Stephanie Vaquer Could Make a Statement
Stephanie Vaquer is on the verge of a major milestone, with a Women’s World Championship match against IYO SKY ahead. If she wins gold and AJ Lee sets her sights on the title, Vaquer could make an emphatic statement by defeating the returning veteran, giving her reign a powerful start.
A Heel Asuka Might Be the One
Hints of Asuka’s heel turn have been building for months, with a feud against IYO SKY seemingly on the horizon. If The Empress of Tomorrow completes her transformation and faces AJ Lee, she has the tools to secure a decisive win. Such a result would also cement her new villainous persona.