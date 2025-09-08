3 Ways Cody Rhodes Can Return to WWE and Reignite His Dominance Before Wrestlepalooza
Cody Rhodes is expected back soon. Here are three ways WWE could reintroduce him before Wrestlepalooza.
Cody Rhodes Returns to Save Randy Orton From Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre is scheduled to face Randy Orton on SmackDown this week. Regardless of the match outcome, McIntyre may attack Orton post-match, prompting Cody Rhodes to make a dramatic return. The American Nightmare could intervene, setting up a WWE Championship match against McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza. This would mark Rhodes’ first appearance on WWE television after a five-week absence, with only two episodes of RAW and SmackDown left before WWE’s ESPN debut.
Cody Rhodes Responds to Drew McIntyre’s Challenge Via Satellite or GM Nick Aldis
If Cody Rhodes doesn’t appear in person, he could still respond to McIntyre’s challenge remotely. After potentially defeating Orton, McIntyre may call out Rhodes directly. In response, Rhodes could send a pre-taped message or communicate through SmackDown GM Nick Aldis.
He might accept the challenge and announce his intent to confront McIntyre face-to-face next week, either on SmackDown or RAW, building anticipation for their Wrestlepalooza clash.
Cody Rhodes Interferes in McIntyre vs. Orton Match For Revenge
Rhodes could return during the McIntyre vs. Orton match itself, seeking revenge for past attacks. He might target McIntyre mid-match, causing a disqualification, or help Orton win by disrupting McIntyre’s offense.
This interference would reignite Rhodes’ rivalry with McIntyre while planting seeds for a future feud with Orton. WWE could use this moment to build toward Rhodes vs. McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza, while keeping Orton in the mix for a slow-burn storyline.