Image Credit : Getty

If Cody Rhodes doesn’t appear in person, he could still respond to McIntyre’s challenge remotely. After potentially defeating Orton, McIntyre may call out Rhodes directly. In response, Rhodes could send a pre-taped message or communicate through SmackDown GM Nick Aldis.

He might accept the challenge and announce his intent to confront McIntyre face-to-face next week, either on SmackDown or RAW, building anticipation for their Wrestlepalooza clash.