Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE programming since his loss to Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight at Crown Jewel. His return is expected to tie directly into the ongoing storyline with Jey Uso and The Vision, especially with Survivor Series: WarGames approaching. While his history with Cena is undeniable, the timing of his current arc makes it unlikely that Reigns will be included in the Last Time Is Now Tournament.