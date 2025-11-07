5 WWE Superstars Who Likely Won’t Compete In John Cena’s Last Time Is Now Tournament
John Cena’s farewell tournament is expected to feature big names, but five WWE stars may not be involved.
Roman Reigns: Focused On Other Storylines
Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE programming since his loss to Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight at Crown Jewel. His return is expected to tie directly into the ongoing storyline with Jey Uso and The Vision, especially with Survivor Series: WarGames approaching. While his history with Cena is undeniable, the timing of his current arc makes it unlikely that Reigns will be included in the Last Time Is Now Tournament.
Uncle Howdy: Absence And Limited Singles Role
Despite John Cena’s long history with Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy does not appear to be a realistic option for the tournament. The masked figure has been missing from in‑ring action, only appearing in a video package two weeks ago without joining The Wyatt Sicks during their confrontation with the MFTs. With no track record as a serious singles competitor and his recent absence, Howdy is not expected to be part of Cena’s farewell run.
LA Knight: Uncertain Status After Recent Setbacks
LA Knight’s momentum has slowed in recent weeks, and his absence from the latest episode of RAW raised eyebrows. His name wasn’t even mentioned during the show, fueling speculation about his status. Some fans believe his decision to hold up a sign reading “We Want LA Knight, not Jey” before his match against Bron Breakker may have caused friction with management. Regardless of the reason, Knight cannot afford another high‑profile loss, making his participation in the tournament unlikely.
Solo Sikoa: Priorities With The MFTs
Solo Sikoa has been busy regrouping the MFTs after losing the United States Championship. The faction, now joined by Tama Tonga, returned on SmackDown with a renewed focus. Their current rivalry with The Wyatt Sicks and pursuit of the WWE Tag Team Championship suggests that Sikoa’s attention is elsewhere. Although he appeared in the video package announcing the tournament, WWE may avoid booking him in a scenario where he risks an unnecessary defeat.
Jey Uso: WarGames Takes Priority
Jey Uso’s storyline direction points toward Survivor Series: WarGames rather than Cena’s farewell tournament. After falling short against CM Punk at SNME XLI and being attacked by The Vision on RAW, Jey seems destined for the Men’s WarGames Match. Given this trajectory, his involvement in the Last Time Is Now Tournament is highly improbable.