3 Blunders WWE Must Avoid With Jey Uso To Protect His Momentum Through 2025
Jey Uso’s WWE run in 2025 faces critical crossroads. Here are three booking mistakes WWE must steer clear of to keep him relevant and popular.
Overexposing Him in the World Title Scene
Jey Uso’s shot at CM Punk at Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI drew backlash, with fans arguing LA Knight deserved the opportunity more. If WWE continues to push Jey into the world title picture, his credibility could erode. Keeping him away from constant title chases and instead placing him in high-profile rivalries outside championship contention would allow him to shine without alienating the audience. The YEET Master thrives when his feuds feel organic rather than forced.
Pushing Him Too Far in the “Last Time is Now” Tournament
Jey is scheduled to face The Miz in the opening round of the tournament. While his involvement adds star power, booking him into the final would overshadow younger talent who could benefit more from the spotlight. The tournament is designed to highlight fresh faces, and giving Jey a deep run risks wasting a rare opportunity to elevate new stars. WWE should resist the temptation to rely on established names and instead use the event to build the next generation.
Refusing to Commit to a Heel Turn
For months, Jey has teased darker tendencies but stopped short of fully embracing a villainous persona. After failing to capture the World Heavyweight Title and suffering setbacks against The Vision, his babyface character feels stale. WWE risks losing fan interest if they don’t evolve his role. A decisive heel turn would refresh his presentation, open new storyline possibilities, and prevent his popularity from fading. Without this shift, Jey’s momentum could stall, hurting both him and the company.