Image Credit : Getty

CM Punk came out ready for a fight after Logan Paul’s cheap shot the week before. Instead of delivering a fiery promo, the segment dragged with repetitive lines from Paul. Paul Heyman followed with little more than an insult toward AJ Lee, before The Vision attempted to ambush Punk.

Jey Uso joined in, and finally Cody Rhodes arrived to save the day. The sequence felt bloated, tipping the scales toward the heroes and leaving the WarGames build predictable. With both major titles off the San Diego card, the imbalance was even more glaring.