Image Credit : Getty

RAW opened with the Kabuki Warriors defeating The Judgment Day’s female duo. Soon after, Finn Balor faced Dragon Lee in another Judgment Day-related match. A crossover segment backstage or on the entrance ramp would have made sense, yet none happened.

Instead, Dominik Mysterio interfered to help Balor, leading to Adam Pearce banning Balor and JD McDonagh from ringside. The lack of interaction between the factions left the sequence feeling disconnected.