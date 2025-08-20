Image Credit : Getty

WWE backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond recently became part of a lighthearted exchange on social media involving Roman Reigns. A fan resurfaced an old Instagram post where Redmond was seen planting a kiss on a TV screen showing Reigns.

The fan teased her about possibly having a crush, prompting Redmond to jokingly claim the image was photoshopped while adding laughing emojis. It was a playful way of sidestepping the question, but the post itself said plenty about her admiration for The Tribal Chief.