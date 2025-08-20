4 Women Who Boldly Admitted Crushing On WWE Megastar Roman Reigns Over The Years
Roman Reigns has been admired both in and out of WWE. Here are four bold stories from women who openly revealed their crush on The Tribal Chief.
Jackie Redmond’s playful response to fan speculation
WWE backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond recently became part of a lighthearted exchange on social media involving Roman Reigns. A fan resurfaced an old Instagram post where Redmond was seen planting a kiss on a TV screen showing Reigns.
The fan teased her about possibly having a crush, prompting Redmond to jokingly claim the image was photoshopped while adding laughing emojis. It was a playful way of sidestepping the question, but the post itself said plenty about her admiration for The Tribal Chief.
Steph De Lander’s near arrest while chasing Reigns
Former WWE talent Steph De Lander, known during her NXT run as Persia Pirotta, once shared a story that showed just how big of a fan she was of Roman Reigns.
Back in 2014, during WrestleMania Axxess, she admitted she nearly got arrested in her attempt to meet him. The bold revelation showed her teenage-like admiration for Reigns, even before she ever stepped foot inside a WWE ring herself.
Raquel’s unforgettable first impression on Tough Enough
During the sixth season of Tough Enough, Roman Reigns made a surprise appearance to meet the contestants. For participant Gabriela Castrovinci, later known in TNA as Raquel, the moment left a lasting impression.
Seeing Reigns up close, she couldn’t hide her reaction and openly called him “beautiful.” Her words became even more explicit as she described his eyes, hair, and presence with an unfiltered remark: “I swear to God I got wet.”
Mercedes Moné called Roman Reigns ‘hot’ before her AEW run
Before finding major success as Mercedes Moné, the wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks openly praised Roman Reigns on multiple occasions.
In a 2017 interview in Australia, she made it clear she loved him regardless of fan reactions. Going further back, in 2013 she even tweeted that Reigns was “hot,” leaving no ambiguity about the kind of admiration she had for him.