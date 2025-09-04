Image Credit : X

John Cena’s heel turn shocked fans and became one of WWE’s most talked-about moments. The angle began with The Rock but never reached its conclusion. After Elimination Chamber, The Final Boss vanished from television, leaving the storyline hanging.

For many fans, the absence of payoff makes the arc feel incomplete. Extending Cena’s farewell tour until WrestleMania 42 would give WWE enough time to revisit and properly conclude this unfinished saga between two of wrestling’s biggest icons.