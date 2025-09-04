5 Strong Reasons John Cena Must Extend His Farewell Tour Until WrestleMania 42 Event
John Cena’s farewell run has left fans divided. Here are five reasons why it needs extension.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Unfinished Storyline with The Rock Needs Closure
John Cena’s heel turn shocked fans and became one of WWE’s most talked-about moments. The angle began with The Rock but never reached its conclusion. After Elimination Chamber, The Final Boss vanished from television, leaving the storyline hanging.
For many fans, the absence of payoff makes the arc feel incomplete. Extending Cena’s farewell tour until WrestleMania 42 would give WWE enough time to revisit and properly conclude this unfinished saga between two of wrestling’s biggest icons.
Heel Run Wasted Valuable Months of His Farewell Tour
The farewell tour was planned as a tribute, allowing fans to celebrate Cena’s career. However, his unexpected heel run consumed half a year of that stretch. While the run had memorable moments, it didn’t reflect the farewell most fans envisioned.
From March to August, opportunities were lost, creating frustration and disappointment. By stretching his farewell until WrestleMania 42, WWE could compensate for those lost months and give fans the closure they truly want.
Fans Want Cena’s Retirement at WrestleMania, Not a Regular Show
Reports suggest Cena’s final match might take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December. That idea has sparked outrage. For fans, a superstar of Cena’s magnitude deserves his farewell at WrestleMania: WWE’s grandest stage.
Retiring at a non-PLE event simply wouldn’t match his legendary status. WrestleMania 42 offers the perfect platform for an emotional goodbye, ensuring The Franchise Player gets the send-off fitting of his two-decade-long career.
Unfulfilled Potential for Dream Matches Remains
During this tour, Cena has already shared the ring with legends like CM Punk and Randy Orton. Still, several dream feuds remain untouched. Extending the farewell run could create space for matches against names such as AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, or Roman Reigns.
Younger stars like Bron Breakker or Jacob Fatu could also benefit from sharing the ring with him. These unfulfilled matchups are a major reason why stretching his farewell until WrestleMania 42 makes sense.
Emotional Connection With Fans Demands More Time
John Cena has always been admired for his bond with the WWE Universe. His farewell has been bittersweet, with many still not ready to say goodbye. Extending his run would give fans more chances to celebrate with him and make memories before his in-ring career officially ends.
For Cena himself, offering these extra months would be a heartfelt gesture of gratitude toward the people who supported him throughout his journey.