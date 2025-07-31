Image Credit : Getty

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is set to make history by spanning two nights for the very first time at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. With star-studded showdowns such as John Cena facing Cody Rhodes and Gunther defending the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, the anticipation is sky-high. The event also features the in-ring return of Roman Reigns, teaming with Jey Uso to take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, alongside crowd-pleasing women’s matches like Jade Cargill vs Tiffany Stratton and the triple threat between Naomi, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY.

Yet in classic WWE fashion, fans are bracing for the unexpected. Here are five jaw-dropping surprises that could steal the show at SummerSlam 2025: