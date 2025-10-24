Image Credit : Getty

If Heyman does bring female talent into the group, the consequences could extend to Becky’s championship reign. With his influence, Heyman could maneuver one of these new members into the Women’s Intercontinental Title picture.

In that case, Becky might find herself defending the gold without any allies to counter The Vision’s interference. Her current heel persona leaves her isolated, and the numbers game could ultimately cost her the championship. Losing the title under such circumstances would only deepen the betrayal storyline and strengthen The Vision’s dominance.