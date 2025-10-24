5 WWE Superstars Who Could Return Soon And Instantly Capture Championship
Several WWE stars are sidelined, but five names could return soon and instantly win championship gold.
Roman Reigns Could Finally Add The World Heavyweight Championship To His Legacy
Roman Reigns has already cemented his place in history with a 1,316‑day reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Yet, despite his dominance, he has never held the new World Heavyweight Championship. With the Tribal Chief appearing freely on RAW, the possibility of him capturing the title looms large.
A surprise victory would not only add another accolade to his career but also set up fresh rivalries. Reigns could immediately feud with Jey Uso, CM Punk, or LA Knight, creating blockbuster storylines around the championship.
Bianca Belair Could Make A Statement Return By Winning The WWE Women’s Championship
The EST of WWE has been sidelined since suffering broken fingers at WrestleMania 41. Although she briefly returned as a special guest referee at Evolution 2025, she has yet to step back into active competition. A shocking way to reintroduce her would be to have her win the WWE Women’s Championship on her first night back. Such a move would instantly reestablish Belair as a dominant force and remind fans why she has been one of the most consistent stars in recent years.
Rey Mysterio Could Reignite His Rivalry With Dominik For The Intercontinental Title
Rey Mysterio has been absent since April, but his son Dominik has thrived in his absence, capturing both the Intercontinental Championship and the AAA Mega Championship. The father‑son rivalry has continued online, with Dominik regularly taking shots at his father.
A return for Rey could see him immediately challenge Dominik for the Intercontinental Championship, reigniting their feud on an even bigger stage. With Dominik’s growth as a performer, a title clash between the two would be both personal and compelling.
Gunther Could Regain The Intercontinental Championship From A Retiring Legend
The Ring General has already carved out a historic legacy with the Intercontinental Championship, and rumors suggest he could be John Cena’s final opponent. While Cena does not currently hold the title, he could win it from Dominik Mysterio in one of his last matches, completing his grand slam.
That would set the stage for Gunther to defeat Cena in his farewell bout, reclaiming the Intercontinental Championship in a storyline that would elevate both men. It would be a fitting way for Cena to pass the torch while Gunther reasserts his dominance.
Liv Morgan Could Reclaim The Women’s World Championship Upon Her Return
Stephanie Vaquer has been on a dominant run since winning the Women’s World Championship at Wrestlepalooza by defeating Iyo Sky. However, Liv Morgan’s return could change everything. Morgan has been out since June with a shoulder injury, but her previous rivalry with Rhea Ripley elevated her to championship status. If she returns to challenge Vaquer, she could immediately reclaim the Women’s World Championship and reestablish herself as one of the top stars in the division.