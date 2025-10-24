Image Credit : Getty

Roman Reigns has already cemented his place in history with a 1,316‑day reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Yet, despite his dominance, he has never held the new World Heavyweight Championship. With the Tribal Chief appearing freely on RAW, the possibility of him capturing the title looms large.

A surprise victory would not only add another accolade to his career but also set up fresh rivalries. Reigns could immediately feud with Jey Uso, CM Punk, or LA Knight, creating blockbuster storylines around the championship.