Perhaps the biggest potential cancellation is the long-rumored WrestleMania 42 showdown between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. WWE had been teasing the clash for months, with speculation that it could serve as the final chapter in their storied rivalry. The plan reportedly involved Reigns capturing the World Heavyweight Championship in a marquee encounter. However, if Rollins undergoes surgery, the recovery timeline of six to nine months would rule him out of competing at WrestleMania, which is just six months away. This makes the dream match highly unlikely to materialize.