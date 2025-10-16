- Home
Seth Rollins’ injury and betrayal may force WWE to cancel three huge matches. Here’s what could change.
Survivor Series: WarGames Match
One of the rumored matches for next month was a WarGames clash featuring Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker against Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and The Usos. However, with Rollins sidelined and The Brons turning against him, the entire storyline may need to be rewritten. While Breakker and Reed could still compete, they would require either a new leader or additional heel allies from RAW or SmackDown. Without Rollins, the original concept for this blockbuster match appears unlikely to move forward.
Seth Rollins vs CM Punk At Saturday Night’s Main Event
Another major bout under threat is the highly anticipated World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Scheduled for November 1 in Salt Lake City, the contest was set after Punk won the No. 1 Contender’s match on RAW. Yet, immediately after Punk’s victory, Rollins was betrayed by Breakker and Reed, effectively removing him from The Vision. Reports suggest this angle was designed to write Rollins off television, casting serious doubt on whether the title defense will actually take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 42
Perhaps the biggest potential cancellation is the long-rumored WrestleMania 42 showdown between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. WWE had been teasing the clash for months, with speculation that it could serve as the final chapter in their storied rivalry. The plan reportedly involved Reigns capturing the World Heavyweight Championship in a marquee encounter. However, if Rollins undergoes surgery, the recovery timeline of six to nine months would rule him out of competing at WrestleMania, which is just six months away. This makes the dream match highly unlikely to materialize.