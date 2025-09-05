- Home
4 Things Brock Lesnar Might Do On WWE SmackDown Tonight To Shake Up John Cena's Farewell
John Cena’s WWE SmackDown appearance may not go as planned. Brock Lesnar could have other ideas.
Cena Might Get Challenged For Wrestlepalooza
After Lesnar’s shocking return at SummerSlam 2025 and his attack on Cena, fans expected a showdown at Clash in Paris. That didn’t happen. Tonight, Lesnar could finally make his intentions clear. He might interrupt Cena’s segment and issue a direct challenge for Wrestlepalooza. With emotions running high, Cena could accept on the spot, setting the stage for a blockbuster match.
Lesnar Could Launch A Backstage Attack On Cena
Nick Aldis previously mentioned hearing from Brock Lesnar, but the conversation with John Cena was cut short when Logan Paul blindsided him. Tonight, Cena might try to revisit that moment backstage with Aldis. Instead of a peaceful chat, he could walk into a trap, Lesnar waiting to reignite their rivalry with a brutal backstage assault.
Lesnar Could Confront Cena In The Ring
John Cena is expected to address the crowd following his win over Logan Paul. As he reflects on his farewell tour, Lesnar’s music could hit. The Beast might walk down to the ring and confront Cena face-to-face.
He could explain his SummerSlam attack and trade verbal shots with the Last Real Champion, escalating tensions ahead of a potential showdown.
SmackDown Could End With A Locker Room-Clearing Brawl
Back in 2012, Lesnar’s return led to a vicious brawl with Cena that left the veteran bloodied. That chaos could be revisited tonight. If Lesnar and Cena cross paths in the final segment, things could spiral quickly.
A wild fight might break out, forcing Nick Aldis to send the entire SmackDown locker room to separate the two legends. The show could close with carnage and unfinished business.