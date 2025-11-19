4 Smart Booking Decisions Triple H Delivered On WWE RAW
WWE RAW featured bold creative calls that set up rivalries, title changes, and unforgettable superstar moments.
Maxxine Dupri Captures The Women’s Intercontinental Championship
Maxxine Dupri finally ended Becky Lynch’s reign by winning the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, aided by AJ Lee’s interference. The Alpha Academy member secured her first title in WWE, marking a career milestone. Having Lynch hold a mid-card championship felt excessive, and the decision to pass the belt to Dupri allows her to establish her own legacy. This move strengthens the division while giving Lynch space to focus on her rivalry with Lee.
Dominik Mysterio Challenges John Cena At Survivor Series
Dominik Mysterio interrupted John Cena for the second consecutive week, demanding a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship he lost. Instead of booking the bout on RAW in Madison Square Garden, WWE scheduled the clash for Survivor Series in San Diego, Mysterio’s home turf. The AAA Mega Champion now becomes Cena’s final premium live event opponent. This decision reflects the company’s confidence in Mysterio while giving fans a high-stakes showdown.
John Cena Teams With Sheamus And Rey Mysterio For A Win
In his last WWE RAW appearance, Cena joined forces with Sheamus and Rey Mysterio against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio. The match was packed with fan service, culminating in Cena pinning McDonagh for the victory. This marked Cena’s 545th RAW match and provided a triumphant send-off before his Survivor Series defense. Breaking tradition by letting a legend win in his farewell match was a fitting tribute to Cena’s industry-defining career.
Roman Reigns And Brock Lesnar Return Together
The episode closed with two monumental comebacks. Brock Lesnar returned for the first time since Wrestlepalooza, aligning with Team Vision for WarGames. Immediately after, Roman Reigns made his own return, staking his claim on the opposing side. Seeing both rivals back-to-back electrified the audience, reminding fans of their storied history. The dual returns capped off an unforgettable night and set the stage for explosive battles ahead.