4 Possible SmackDown Endings That Could Set Chaos Before WWE Crown Jewel
Tension brews before WWE Crown Jewel as Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins edge toward collision. Here are four ways SmackDown could end with shock and suspense.
Randy Orton’s Gaze Turns Sinister
The tension between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes could finally boil over. For weeks, subtle looks and silent stares have hinted that The Viper’s patience might be fading. On SmackDown’s closing segment, Orton could step out of Cody’s corner and remind everyone why he’s one of WWE’s most unpredictable men.
Whether it’s a silent stare or a sudden RKO, one move could light the fuse for a long-awaited rivalry between mentor and student, right before Crown Jewel.
Seth Rollins Targets The Apex Predator
Seth Rollins’ faction, The Vision, might strike first to weaken Cody’s side before the pay-per-view. The heel group could focus on Randy Orton, eliminating him as Rhodes’s strongest ally. In the main event, Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman might unleash a brutal assault on The Viper.
Orton being carried to medical care would leave Rhodes isolated, playing directly into Rollins’ manipulative strategy. It would be a dark, cinematic ending, perfect to raise the stakes for Crown Jewel.
A Shocking New Ally Appears
Rumors of The Vision expanding have been swirling, and SmackDown might finally deliver that twist. During the Last Man Standing match between Aleister Black and Damian Priest, Paul Heyman could interfere and side with The Dutchman.
Helping him secure a win would mark a bold new chapter for the faction. This kind of ending, quietly introducing a dangerous new ally, would shake the locker room and instantly make The Vision the most feared faction on both brands.
Cody Rhodes Sends a Defiant Message
Despite all the chaos, Cody Rhodes could end the night standing tall. The Vision might attack him and Orton throughout the show, but the Undisputed Champion could endure it all, showing his mental edge once again.
A closing scene with Rhodes surviving Rollins’ games, perhaps even countering the Stomp with a Cross Rhodes, would deliver the perfect reminder of why he’s at the top. It would also frustrate Heyman, showing cracks in The Vision’s plan heading into Crown Jewel.