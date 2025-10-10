Image Credit : Getty

The tension between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes could finally boil over. For weeks, subtle looks and silent stares have hinted that The Viper’s patience might be fading. On SmackDown’s closing segment, Orton could step out of Cody’s corner and remind everyone why he’s one of WWE’s most unpredictable men.

Whether it’s a silent stare or a sudden RKO, one move could light the fuse for a long-awaited rivalry between mentor and student, right before Crown Jewel.