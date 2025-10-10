Image Credit : Getty

Cody Rhodes isn’t merely defending his title this weekend, but also he’s defending his reputation. His unbeaten run against Seth Rollins adds another point to their long rivalry.

For Rollins, this is a chance to prove he’s still the company’s top guy and not the one left behind. While Rhodes retaining would keep his momentum going, Rollins finally getting his win could shift WWE’s balance of power. This remains one of the weekend’s most unpredictable bouts, with both pride and championship gold on the line.