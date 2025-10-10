4 WWE Championships That Might Change Hands During This Year’s Crown Jewel
A few WWE titles could find new owners at Crown Jewel this weekend. Here’s what to watch for.
WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship
Cody Rhodes isn’t merely defending his title this weekend, but also he’s defending his reputation. His unbeaten run against Seth Rollins adds another point to their long rivalry.
For Rollins, this is a chance to prove he’s still the company’s top guy and not the one left behind. While Rhodes retaining would keep his momentum going, Rollins finally getting his win could shift WWE’s balance of power. This remains one of the weekend’s most unpredictable bouts, with both pride and championship gold on the line.
WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship
Liv Morgan, last year’s Crown Jewel Champion, isn’t part of this year’s match, guaranteeing a new champion. Stephanie Vaquer, fresh off becoming the Women’s World Champion, faces Tiffany Stratton in a high-stakes showdown.
Vaquer has quickly risen as one of WWE’s most consistent performers, while Stratton has built a strong case with her dominant title run. The clash between their styles makes this contest one of the hardest to call. Regardless of the outcome, the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship is set for a fresh start.
WWE United States Championship
Sami Zayn’s run as United States Champion has been nothing short of remarkable. Week after week, he’s defended the title against big names, from John Cena to Aleister Black — while delivering standout performances every time.
Zayn’s consistency has made the U.S. Title one of the most prestigious belts on the roster again. While it seems unlikely that WWE will have him drop the championship this weekend, surprises are common on big stages. A shocking loss isn’t impossible, it just needs to make sense narratively.
WWE Tag Team Championships
The Street Profits face The Wyatt Sicks for the Tag Team Championships on SmackDown, and this match feels like a major turning point. The Sicks have been playing psychological games with Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, testing their unity.
Either the Profits overcome their internal rift and reclaim their titles, or the tension finally explodes, breaking up one of WWE’s most popular teams. Whichever way it goes, this tag title clash promises to leave lasting consequences.